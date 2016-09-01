Juventus are preparing for life without French full-back Patrice Evra. The 35-year-old looks set to leave Turin this month citing lack of game time as the contributory factor. With a possible return to former club Manchester United or a switch to Spain to represent Valencia the two favourite options, the Bianconeri already have their two-man shortlist to replace him.



Mattia De Sciglio is coach Massimo Allegri’s ideal choice. Adept at playing both left and right-back, Juve Sporting Director Paratici and club CEO Marotta hold the Italian international in high esteem. To bring him to Turin in January remains difficult however and he could be a player that is reserved for the summer.

Writing for Calciomercato.com , Fabrizio Romano states that Milan’sis coach Massimo Allegri’s ideal choice. Adept at playing both left and right-back, Juve Sporting Director Paratici and club CEO Marotta hold the Italian international in high esteem. To bring him to Turin in January remains difficult however and he could be a player that is reserved for the summer.

The other name that heads the wish list is Schalke 04’s Bosnian defender Sead Kolasinac. Unlike De Sciglio, the 23-year-old’s current deal expires in the summer and Juve are believed to be exploring the possibilities of bringing him to the club in January; if they can work out an ideal solution with his current employers.





Steve Mitchell @barafundler