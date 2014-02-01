Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly looking at sign a new name at left-back in the form of Hellas Verona left-back Mohamed Fares.

A French-Algerian who has already represented the Algerian national team once on a senior level, Fares is only 21 and is not just capable of playing at left-back, but further up the field as well. He has made 13 Serie A appearances for Verona, assisting once and his performances have attracted interest from numerous Serie A clubs already.

It is said that Fares has made his ambitions known by telling his agents to find a bigger club and Juve are one of the teams after him. They plan to sign him and send him back on loan at Verona. The Bianconeri though, would have to be wary of Napoli, who see him as the next Faouzi Ghoulam.

Fares’ contract at the Stadio Bentegodi expires in 2021 and he seems to be a future star already.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)