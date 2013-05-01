Juventus looks to spoil Napoli’s pursuit of top target
27 January at 17:30It’s seemingly come out of nowhere, but, based on recent reports, Italian soccer clubs seem to view Matteo Politano as the answer to many problems their rosters face.
The 24-year-old Sassuolo winger has drawn attention from a multitude of clubs from Napoli to Roma, and now Juventus. The Bianconeri are hoping to swoop in and acquire the rights to the player who’s just entering his prime seasons.
Napoli have pushed hardest for Politano. After losing out on Simone Verdi, they’ve offered Sassuolo between 15 and 16 million euros, as well as an 18 month loan of Ounas in exchange for the rights to negotiate with Politano.
However, Juventus have made their voices heard in recent hours. Not only are Napoli and Juventus battling for the Scudetto, it appears they’re battling for Politano as well. But, like the league standings, Napoli appear to have the edge as it’s reported the target prefers them to the Bianconeri.
