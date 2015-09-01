Juventus look to have one hand on French midfielder Corentin Tolisso. The 22-year-old has been on the Bianconeri’s radar for some time now and was close to signing last summer only for the deal to fall through.





Today however, there looks to be good news coming out of the player’s current club Lyon with President Jean-Michel Aulas having spoken at a press-conference earlier in which he gave an update on the youngsters future, declaring that; “In the last year we have received important proposals for Tolisso but in the end nothing was agreed. Now things are different and I believe there will be significant developments at the end of June.”

Tolisso is under contract at Lyon until 2020 and has put in some sparkling performances for the Ligue 1 club this season. Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta and Sporting Director Fabio Paratici are huge admirers and now it seems a deal could be possible ahead of next term.