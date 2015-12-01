Keita Balde over a potential summer move to Turin. The journal states that the 22-year-old, who netted twice in last Sunday’s derby win over Roma, is set to leave the Italian capital this summer and the Bianconeri have now joined the ever growing list of admirers.

According to reports in La Stampa (via Calciomercato.com) , Juventus chiefs have opened talks with the agent of Lazio strikerover a potential summer move to Turin. The journal states that the 22-year-old, who netted twice in last Sunday’s derby win over Roma, is set to leave the Italian capital this summer and the Bianconeri have now joined the ever growing list of admirers.

It’s understood that negotiations with Keita’a agent, Roberto Calenda, took place on Tuesday and with the player about to enter the final 12 months of his contract and with him also having no intention of opening any dialogue with Lazio patron Claudio Lotito over a new deal, Juventus now see an opportunity to take him at the end of the season.



Keita’s scoring ratio at the Biancocelesti is quite outstanding; the Senegalese international has scored 13 goals in 28 appearances which averages out at a goal every 131 minutes.