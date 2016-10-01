Juventus & Man Utd to battle it out for Serie A star duo in the summer
04 January at 10:00Manchester United and Juventus are set to go head to head in the summer for two of Serie A's hottest midfield players this season, namely Atalanta's Bryan Cristante and Lazio's Serbian wonderkid Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Former Inter manager José Mourinho might find it easier to sign the former if the player's statements as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport are anything to go by, stating that: "So many people tell me: 'The Premier League is the perfect place for you,' and I agree with them. It’s physical, there’s a lot of tackling and open football. I can really see myself there. I was told at the end of a youth tournament that there were some Chelsea scouts there to watch me.
"The Premier League was a dream then and it’s still a dream now, just as I hope it will be a reality in future, although I don’t know when. Everything has its right moment. It’s one thing being attracted to a spell abroad when you are 19 years old, such as when I went to Benfica and realised I had to start all over again, but it’s another when you are no longer a kid and have already made your mark" Cristante concluded.
That would seem that Inter and Juventus who have been rumoured to be very interested in the player are all but out of the race for the former AC Milan youth team player. The same cannot be said about Lazio's Milinkovic-Savic who yesterday ruled out moving anywhere arguing that he is happy in the Italian capital.
This has however hardly stopped the rumour mill with several reports in the UK claiming that José Mourinho is preparing to go head to head with Juventus and cross town rivals Manchester City in the summer for the Lazio player. According to reports in the Sunday Express, Mourinho will have to pay Lazio President Lotito's asking price of €85 million to beat off competition from Manchester City as well as Juventus who, should they choose to cash in on Dybala are more than prepared to replace him with the Serbian wonderkid.
