Juventus: Mandžukić will be fit in time to face Real Madrid
01 April at 21:40According to the latest reports from Turin-based sports newspaper Tuttosport, Mario Mandžukić is set to return to fitness in time for Juventus’ crunch UEFA Champions League encounter at home to Real Madrid.
The Croatian was absent from the Bianconeri’s 3-1 victory over AC Milan last night, and concerns had been raised over whether he would be able to face Los Blancos in one of his team’s most important games of the season so far.
The former Bayern Munich star trained separately from the rest of his teammates at Vinovo today, but fully intends to be at Massimiliano Allegri’s disposal when Los Merengues come to visit Allianz Stadium this midweek, even if he is not quite 100%.
It has been a positive last few days for Juve on the injury news front, with Alex Sandro and Federico Bernardeschi both due to return to action in time for their final stretch of fixtures.
(Tuttosport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments