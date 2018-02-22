Juventus monitoring situation of unhappy Barcelona defender
16 April at 15:35Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly keeping tabs on Barcelona's out of favor defender Lucas Digne, CalcioMercato understands.
The 24-year-old Frenchman joined the Catalan side from Serie A giants Roma in the summer of 2016 under the tutelage of Luis Enrique. Since then though, Digne has failed to establish himself as a regular. This season, he has struggled to break into the first team, having appeared only ten times in the La Liga, out of which six have been starts.
CalcioMercato can reveal that Juventus have been alerted by the defender's situation and are now back monitoring him, especially with the possibility of Alex Sandro departing looming large.
Digne would interested in moving back to Italy and Fabio Paratici is said to really like the player and it is said that he scouted him throughout his Under-21 European Championship campaign some years ago. And that was when his interest in the defender was born.
Despite the interest, Digne is not the first choice to bring in at left-back, with Filipe Luis also a reported target and Leonardo Spinazzola also set to comeback to Juve from his ongoing loan spell at Atalanta.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
