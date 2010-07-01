Juventus have already chosen the heir of Gigi Buffon and it won’t be Jan Oblak to fill the boots of the legendary Italian goalkeeper. Reports in England and Spain had linked the Old Lady with signing the Manchester United target but Juventus are not willing to pay his € 100 million release clause.The Poland International moved to Juventus for a fee close to € 12 million in the summer and the Old Lady wants him to become the permanent replacement of Buffon.If Szczesny will prove to be a reliable option for the future of Buffon this season, Juventus won’t sign any other player in the summer, after the retirement of the 40-year-old goalkeeper.Now it is all up to the Poland keeper. If he will prove to be reliable enough to replace Buffon, he will become the new no. 1 goalkeeper of Juventus from next season.