Juventus provide update on Giorgio Chiellini's injury
23 April at 16:00Juventus have confirmed their star defender Giorgio Chiellini has suffered a “tear to the biceps femoris muscle in his left knee” after picking up an injury in his side’s 1-0 defeat at the hands of Napoli.
The Italian international was in action only for the first 10 minutes against Maurizio Sari’s side at the Allianz Stadium on 22 April. An injury forced him off the pitch and was replaced by Swiss international Stephan Lichtsteiner.
After finding out the extent of the damage, the central defender has already started his “therapy”.
“Today, Giorgio Chiellini underwent medical tests following his early exit from Sunday's match against Napoli,” a statement read on Juventus’ official website.
“Following the examinations, in which appropriate caution was taken due to the nature of the injury, it has been revealed that Chiellini suffered a tear to the biceps femoris muscle in his left knee. Chiellini, who will undergo further tests, has already started his therapy.”
Go to comments