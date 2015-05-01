Emre Can. The Italian club have been long time admirers of the 23-year-old German who is out of contract at Anfield in the summer of 2018.

The player has also come under pressure from boss Jurgen Klopp who has reportedly told him that he has to improve his performances if he wants to command a regular starting place at Anfield.





Juventus meanwhile, are looking to strengthen their central areas in the summer with club bosses looking to bring in exciting young talent to bolster the squad. Another reported target for the Bianconeri is a player that has constantly been linked with a move to Liverpool in the shape of Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Mahmoud Dahoud.

Juventus could now look to deal the Premier League side a double blow this summer which could throw Klopp’s transfer window into turmoil.