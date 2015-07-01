Juventus to buy former Man Utd midfielder if they knock out Barca
23 March at 11:30Juventus are going to try to sign Angel Di Maria, but only if they beat Barcelona and qualify to the Champions League semifinals.
Today’s edition of Tuttosport claims that the budget resulting from qualification to the semi-finals will allow them to recruit the 29-year-old Argentine, who played one season at Manchester United before moving to PSG for €63m in the summer of 2015.
The Bianconeri have currently earned €88 million from the Champions League, a number that would break the €100m threshold if they were to make the final four.
The idea is that the Bianconeri used the €78m they made last year to pay for Gonzalo Higuain.
Though the Bianconeri don’t get along with PSG, they can try to make the most of the Argentine’s €50m price. The real issue is the fact that he earns over €10m a year.
The Bianconeri want someone who is flexible, who can play in many positions, and has plenty of talent to decide games by himself.
Di Maria has recently been targeted by Barcelona, with a shocking reunion with dear friend Leo Messi potentially on the cards for the former Real Madrid man.
