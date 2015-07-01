Juventus are going to try to sign Angel Di Maria, but only if they beat Barcelona and qualify to the Champions League semifinals.

Today’s edition of

The Bianconeri have currently earned

88 million from the Champions League, a number that would break the

100m threshold if they were to make the final four.

The idea is that the Bianconeri used the

78m they made last year to pay for Gonzalo Higuain.

Though the Bianconeri don’t get along with PSG, they can try to make the most of the Argentine’s

50m price. The real issue is the fact that he earns over

10m a year.

The Bianconeri want someone who is flexible, who can play in many positions, and has plenty of talent to decide games by himself.

Di Maria has recently been targeted by Barcelona, with a shocking reunion with dear friend Leo Messi potentially on the cards for the former Real Madrid man.