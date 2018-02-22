Juventus will not overpay for Milinkovic-Savic
26 March at 16:10Italian daily Il Messagero reports that Lazio star Sergey Milinkovic-Savic is set to be only a dream for Serie A giants Juventus.
The 23-year-old Milinkovic-Savichas emerged as one Serie A's best midfielders over the last two seasons and due to that, has attracted interest from a host of European giants of the game. This season, The Spain born Serbian has found the back of the net nine times from the midfield, assisting twice so far.
Il Messegero report that while Juventus do dream of signing Milinkovic-Savic and he is a top target for the club, the Old Lady will not overpay for the midfielder in the upcoming summer transfer window.
The daily say that the lofty price tag that the biancocelesti have set on Milinkovic-Savic's head is the reason why Juventus will not sign the midfielder. Claudio Lotito really likes the player and feels that he is worth around 150 million euros, which is not a fee that bianconeri will not want to pay, but Manchester United are also interested.
Go to comments