Moise Kean can’t wait to face former club Juventus.

The 17-year-old is on loan at Verona, and is expected to become a huge star in the future.

The young Italian striker claims, however, that he “he is only thinking of Verona right now.”

“It will surely be emotional, but I will face this game as if I was playing Milan: I am only thinking of Verona,”

“If I score against Juventus, I won’t celebrate.”

Keane has enjoyed an interesting start to the campaign, netting twice in Serie A action with the Scaligeri.

The striker also said that the new FIFA game made him too slow (“they should have given me 81 speed”) and also had some nice words for agent Mino Raiola (“He always tells me to play my football and learn from the example of a champion like Ibrahimovic”).

“Zlatan and I get on very well. I want to be as serious as he is, and as determined.”