Kepa’s failed Real Madrid move concerns AC Milan, Man Utd and Chelsea
12 January at 17:30Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa’s move to Real Madrid has been put on hold by the Santiago Bernabeu based club. Kepa, whose contract at Bilbao runs out at the end of the summer, has been a regular for the club this season after having broken into the first team setup last season under current Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde.
Zinedine Zidane admitted last week that he won't be making any signings this month, as rumors of a move for Kepa were growing. It seems as a if a move for the Spaniard has been put on hold and he would have troubles playing regularly for Bilbao, after having made it clear that he wanted to move.
That also will play a role in making it very tough for Kepa to play for Spain in the upcoming World Cup in Russia later this year. But if Kepa doesn't end up at the Bernabeu, the Los Blancos will have opened up the opportunity of signing either David de Gea or Thibaut Courtois in the coming summer as both players have yet to agree on a new deal with Manchester United and Chelsea respectively.
Real Madrid are also monitoring Gigio Donnarumma although the 18-year-old is not believed to be a priority for the Merengues.
