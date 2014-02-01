Kessié: agent of Chelsea, Man Utd target doesn’t want AS Roma switch
07 March at 21:00The agent of Franck Kessié does not want his client to move to AS Roma with the giallorossi who are trying to reach an agreement with the representative of the Ivory Coast International. According to L’Eco di Bergamo, AS Roma have already reached an agreement with Atalanta.
The Serie A giants are open to match the Dea’s € 40 million asking price, a sum that AS Roma have racked up adding several add-ons to the fixed part of the transfer fee.
Despite the agreement reached between the two parties, the Italian paper claims that Kessie’s AS Roma move is not a done deal yet.
Kessie is also being linked with several other clubs including AC Milan, Juventus, Inter, Arsenal, Everton and Tottenham. Being only 19-year-old he’s one of the most promising midfielders in the European football panorama.
The player’s agent George Antangana confirmed last December that many Premier League clubs are interested in signing his client.
Go to comments