Who could have predicted the season that Atalanta has had in Serie A; The Bergamo club are pushing for a European place next term and one player in particular has caught the imagination of football watchers all over the world.





Franck Kessie has been the hottest name on the transfer market since last summer and has been linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs. The 20-year-old Ivorian has been speaking at the opening of a new club store and the conversation naturally came round to where he would be playing his football next season.

Asked about a possible move to Roma, Kessie replied; “I know nothing about any interest from them. When I came back from the AFCON 2017 tournament I was just thinking about Atalanta…then we will see.” When he was asked if he would go to Manchester United in the summer he swiftly replied that; “I would definitely say yes” before adding that; “I would also say yes to Chelsea too!”