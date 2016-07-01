Kondogbia: ‘I’d pay my own money to leave Inter forever'
22 February at 10:50Geoffrey Kondogbia joined Valencia on a one-year loan deal last summer and the La Liga giants have a € 25 million buy-out clause to make his move permanent at the end of the season. It is safe to say that the Frenchman was not happy at the San Siro as the player told Cadena Ser he’d use his ‘own money’ to pay his buy-out clause.
“If I had the money I’d do it. I’d use my money to pay my buy-out clause. Inter was a total chaos. I met four or five different managers in two years and players used to change every year. That’s why it is hard for a footballer, especially a young one, to establish himself at Inter.”
“A top club need stability even if things are not good at the beginning; continuity and stability are absolutely needed. It’s hard to play well when players and managers change every time.”
