Monaco star striker Kylian Mbappé is probably the most exciting striker in the world at the moment. The best European clubs are chasing the 18-year-old striker who haswith the Ligue1 giants so far this season. Marca, According to a report of the player has given green light to a possible move to Real Madrid at the end of the season. The Merengues want to sign a big name in the summer andovercoming the likes of Eden Hazard and Paulo Dybala.​Zinedine Zidane wants to sign him and the player is reportedly looking forward to working alongside his legendary compatriot.​Representatives of the La Liga giants have already made contact with the player’s family explaining them their projects for the player in the Spanish capital. The Merengues could be demanded to beak Pogba’ € 105 million world-record transfer fee if they are to sign the exciting France striker.