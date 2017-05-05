Kylian Mbappé: Man Utd target reportedly gives green light to Real Madrid move
05 May at 09:28Monaco star striker Kylian Mbappé is probably the most exciting striker in the world at the moment. The best European clubs are chasing the 18-year-old striker who has 24 goals in 39 appearances with the Ligue1 giants so far this season.
According to a report of Marca, the player has given green light to a possible move to Real Madrid at the end of the season. The Merengues want to sign a big name in the summer and the Frenchman has quickly jumped to the top of Real Madrid’s shopping list overcoming the likes of Eden Hazard and Paulo Dybala.
Zinedine Zidane wants to sign him and the player is reportedly looking forward to working alongside his legendary compatriot. The chance to play under Zinedine Zidane is actually one of the main reasons why Mbappé has reportedly chosen to join Real Madrid.
Representatives of the La Liga giants have already made contact with the player’s family explaining them their projects for the player in the Spanish capital. The Merengues could be demanded to beak Pogba’ € 105 million world-record transfer fee if they are to sign the exciting France striker.
Mbappé is set to snub a move to Manchester United with the Red Devils who showed their interest last week when their € 85 million bid for Mbappé was reportedly rejected by Monaco.
Go to comments