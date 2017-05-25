Alvaro Morata has agreed to move to AC Milan,

Reports yesterday indicated that the Rossoneri were ahead of the curve, with Chelsea and Manchester United also keen on the

60 million striker, with the Spaniard interested in moving to Milan.

Alvaro Morata isn’t willing to wait for his Premier League pretendants to formulate offers: with the Rossoneri already promising yearly wages of

7.5 m.

It was recently revealed that the Merengues wouldn’t stop Morata from leaving, but this morning’s edition of AS wrote that Coach Zinedine Zidane was far from convinced, and had spoken to the 24-year-old on numerous occasions to try to persuade him to stay.

This apparently included offering the

Morata is Real

He was a star at Juventus, where he scored twice against Real and once against Barcelona in the Bianconeri’s magical 2014-2015 Champions League run.

’s second-best scorer in La Liga with 15 goals, despite only starting 14 games.