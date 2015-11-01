Genoa youngster Giovanni Simeone’s price could end up going down a little, according to the latest reports.



A number of clubs - including Everton, Milan and Lazio - are interested in Simeone, who has scored ten Serie A goals this season, but has seen his form dip of late.



Giovanni is the son of Diego, the Atletico Madrid Coach who has taken the world by storm, and who is a former Lazio and Inter star.



Initially reported to cost somewhere in the region of €20 million, Genoa owner Enrico Preziosi is set to accept offers of €15m instead, La Repubblica claim, partly because Simeone hasn’t scored since late January.



In permanent debt, Genoa are being forced to sell, and someone like Simeone would allow them to make a €10m profit, seeing as he cost only €5m originally.



And to think that Preziosi refused an offer of €20m in January fro Spain...



Marco Tripodi, adapted by @EdoDalmonte