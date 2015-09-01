Latest: Furious Roman Abramovich ready to block Diego Costa January China move
17 January at 17:00Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is furious at Diego Costa and is ready to block a potential move to China of the troublesome Brazil-born striker who was dropped for the Blues’ last Premier League game against Leicester City last week-end after that he had had an argument with his manager Antonio Conte.
Chelsea’s number one is not impressed by the behaviour of the former Ateltico Madrid star and is willing to veto the striker’s exit in January in case the Spain International pushes to leave the Stamford Bridge in the summer.
Just a few hours ago the President of Tianjin Quanjian confirmed the Chinese Super League giants’ interest in the 30-year-old striker claiming that they have managed to reach an agreement with the player’s entourage.
Mr. Shu Yuhui, however, has also confirmed that Chelsea are not intentioned to sell any of their stars in the current transfer window: “Chelsea have stated that no one will be sold before June.”, the president of the Chinese club said.
Share on