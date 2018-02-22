Latest news about Cristante’s future amid Roma, Arsenal and Man Utd links
11 March at 10:40Arsenal are ready to bid € 30 million to sign Atalanta ace Bryan Cristante. The Italian midfielder has emerged as one of the most exciting prospects in Serie A and although he is now on loan at Atalanta, the Serie A side will make his move permanent at theend of the season before selling him for the best offer.
Inter, Roma and Juventus are the Serie A clubs that want to sign him, whilst reports in England claim the player is also wanted by Manchester United and Arsenal in the Premier League.
The Sun reports the Gunners want to sign the 23-year-old so badly that Wenger is ready to bid € 30 million to take Cristante to North London at the end of the season.
Both José Mourinho and Massimiliano Allegri, are long time admirers of the talented centre midfielder and it will be nothing easy for Arsenal to seal the transfer of the versatile Italian midfielder who has 10 goals and two assists in 34 appearances in all competitions so far this season.
Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano reports Roma, Juve and Inter are interested in signing the talented midfielder who will be surely leaving Bergamo at the end of the season. The big question is: which club will Cristante join?
