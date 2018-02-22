Why Lautaro Martínez snubbed Man Utd move in favour of Inter
12 April at 13:50During an interview with Radio Cítrica, Lautaro Martínez discussed why he opted to join Inter while the likes of Atlético Madrid and Borussia Dortmund were also interested in signing him. Here is what he had to say:
“I have not yet signed anything with Inter. There is nothing definitive and I still have to do the medical examinations. Will I stay at Racing Club until December? It’s difficult, if only because of the important figures Inter have put on the table. Why did I choose Inter? After speaking with my agents, I understood that I am perhaps more suited to Italian football than playing in Germany, for example.”
For now, the 20-year-old is focused on helping his current teammates qualify for the latter stages of the Copa Libertadores – the South American equivalent of the UEFA Champions League. They have made a solid start, collecting four points from their opening two matches in a group which also features Cruzeiro, Universidad de Chile and Vasco da Gama.
