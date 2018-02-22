Lazio: Inzaghi furious with Di Biagio and the FIGC
28 March at 11:20According to the latest reports from Rome-based newspaper Il Messaggero, Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi is furious with Luigi Di Biagio for choosing to start both Marco Parolo and Ciro Immobile during last night’s international friendly between England and Italy.
Considering the fact Inzaghi’s side are in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals, it is fair to say that they have had to deal with a much heavier fixture schedule than most this season. Indeed, the tactician believes that, having played against Argentina at the Etihad Stadium last week, they should not have been included in the starting XI for the second consecutive match.
Some key figures within the Biancocelesti hierarchy consider it irresponsible to have asked the two of them to play again last night, especially considering how much they have left to play for during the last two months of the campaign. A top four finish and European glory are still firmly in their sights.
