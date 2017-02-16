Leeds United boss Garry Monk has become the latest name to be linked with the managerial vacancy at Rangers. The 37-year-old took over at Elland Road last summer on a one-year rolling contract and has turned the club’s fortunes around making them one of the favourites for promotion back to the Premier League after a seven-year absence.





According to The Daily Mail , Monk is now one of the front-runners to fill the void left by Mark Warburton who resigned last week. Former Birmingham City boss Gary Rowett and ex-Inter coach Frank de Boer are two more names that are believed to be on the Glasgow club’s shortlist.

In a press-conference earlier today, Monk was asked about the speculation but refused to be drawn on the subject stating that; “I don’t comment on speculation. I am fully focused on Leeds and the game this weekend”.

Leeds have a tricky trip away at Ipswich on Saturday as they continue to push for automatic promotion.