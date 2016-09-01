Leicester City-Chelsea: confirmed lineups and live updates
14 January at 17:34This is probably the most interesting Premier League game of the day, definitely one of those that calciomercato.com loves following the most as today’s direct clash involves two top Italian managers like Antonio Conte and Claudio Ranieri. Chelsea will be without the Premier League leading scorer Diego Costa who has been dropped for today’s game and who is being linked with joining Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjin. His agent has fuelled transfer speculations by meeting the President of the Chinese club today. Will the Blues manage to beat the Premier League defending champions without their star striker?
Confirmed lineups:
Leicester City (4-4-2): Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Huth, Fuchs; Mendy, Albrighton, King, Gray; Vardy, Okazaki. Coach: Ranieri
Chelsea (3-4-3): Courtois; Azpilicueta, D.Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Matic, Kantè, M.Alonso; Pedro, D.Costa, Hazard. Coach: Conte
Share on