Leicester City latest: Hiddink ‘reluctant’ to replace Ranieri
27 February at 12:45Leicester City are still looking for a replacement for Claudio Ranieri who was sacked as the Foxes boss exactly one week ago. According to a report of The Guardian, Guus Hiddink is reluctant to accept the job at the King Power Stadium. The Dutchman is the last manager to have been offered to replace Ranieri since the Italian tactician was sacked.
Former Inter boss Roberto Mancini has also been rumoured to have rejected the chance to take the Leicester City job although the Italian tactician revealed this past week-end that he’s had no contact with any representative of the Premier League champions.
According to the Guardian, a host of other European tacticians have turned down Leicester City including David Wagner and Sergio Conceicao, therefore Caretaker Craig Shakespeare could get the job on a permanent basis until the end of the season.
It looks like nobody else wants to takeover at the former most loved football team in the world.
