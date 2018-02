Former Juve and Italy boss Marcello Lippi talked to La Gazzetta dello Sport to discuss about the issues of the current Serie A and Champions League campaign.Lippi’s former club Juventus will faceand the Italian manager revealed Napoli should support their title rivals against Spurs.“The Serie A title race is an exciting head-to-head”, Lippi said.“Both clubs keep winning games and I thinkbecause if the bianconeri are eliminated from the Champions League, they’ll have full focus on the title race.”Lippi did also talk about new Chinese ownerships thriving in Serie A: “At the beginning I didn’t think Chinese businessman would buy foreign clubs but I was denied.but honestly I’ve never heard about AC Milan president before he bought the club.”Read the rest of the interview here.