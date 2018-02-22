Lippi: ‘Napoli fans should support Juve against Tottenham’
28 February at 13:10Former Juve and Italy boss Marcello Lippi talked to La Gazzetta dello Sport to discuss about the issues of the current Serie A and Champions League campaign.
Lippi’s former club Juventus will face Tottenham in the return leg of the Champions League round of 16 next Wednesday and the Italian manager revealed Napoli should support their title rivals against Spurs.
“The Serie A title race is an exciting head-to-head”, Lippi said.
“Both clubs keep winning games and I think Napoli fans should support Juventus against Tottenham because if the bianconeri are eliminated from the Champions League, they’ll have full focus on the title race.”
Lippi did also talk about new Chinese ownerships thriving in Serie A: “At the beginning I didn’t think Chinese businessman would buy foreign clubs but I was denied. Everybody knows Suning and Mr. Zhang but honestly I’ve never heard about AC Milan president before he bought the club.”
Read the rest of the interview here.
