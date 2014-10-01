Liverpool alerted as Serie A star refuses to extend expiring contract
19 September at 15:56Liverpool are one of the clubs interested in the services of Lazio star Stefan De Vrij who will his contract expire in June 2018.
Sources have told calciomercato.com that the player would be open to extend his current deal with Lazio provided that the club include a € 20 million release clause in his contract. Lazio, however, want the player’s new release clause to be higher than that and at the moment there is still no agreement between the two parties.
De Vrij has reached an economic agreement with Lazio but he has already informed Lazio that he will refuse to sign a contract extension if the club won’t match his demand including a low release clause in his deal.
Of course De Vrij does not see his long-term future at Lazio but he doesn’t even want to leave the club as a free agent. If Lazio, however, fail to include a € 20 million release clause in his deal the player won’t sign a new contract and will be free to reach an agreement with any other club from January completing a free move at the end of the season.
Inter and Juventus made an attempt to sign De Vrij in the summer but both clubs failed to reach an agreement with Lazio. If the player doesn’t sign a new contract, both Serie A giants will challenge the Reds for the signing of the talented Holland International.
