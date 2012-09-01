Liverpool alerted as Strootman hints at Roma exit
15 February at 22:20Roma star Kevin Strootman has dropped a possible exit hint and Liverpool are reported one of the most interested clubs in signing the Dutchman in the summer.
The player talked about his future to Sky Sport: “I’ve recently signed a contract extension and I want to stay here for long. Roma have been waiting for me and I want to play Champions League next season. I hope we’ll finish among the top four clubs even if it’s a shame not to be in race for the title.”
Strootman has a € 45 million release clause included in his contract: “You never know what can happen in football. Maybe Roma prefer the money but I am happy to be here and that’s why I signed a new contract.”
“After my injuries the club have always supported me, right now I am not thinking of leaving this club.”
Roma, however, may need to sell one of their top stars in the summer to keep their books in order. Will Strootman be the next big name to leave Roma?
