Liverpool and Juventus target insists he has no regrets over Real Madrid switch
23 March at 18:50During an interview with Cadena SER radio programme El Larguero, Dani Ceballos addressed rumours suggesting he is unhappy at Real Madrid amid interest from the likes of Liverpool, Juventus and AC Milan. Here is what he had to say:
“My dream is to become an important player for Real Madrid. No one will take that away from me. When you’re young and ambitious, it’s difficult to accept not playing. You must be patient, though my situation is not easy. I would have liked to play more, but the way things are going is helping me to mature.”
BETIS – “When I had the opportunity to join Real Madrid, I immediately took advantage of it. Setién called me several times at Christmas urging me to join Betis for five months, but a deal could not be done. My goal is to remain at Real Madrid for now, but I will of course reevaluate things at the end of the season.”
ZIDANE – “He, as a former player, knows that not being on the pitch is difficult for a player to accept. He is very honest because he addressed the situation publicly.”
(Cadena SER)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
