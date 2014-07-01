Liverpool and Juventus target scores first goal of the season to give Lazio the lead
20 September at 22:00No secret Liverpool and Juventus are interested in signing Lazio defender Stefan De Vrij. The contract of the Holland International expires at the end of the season and both European giants have been monitoring the performances of the talented centre-defender whose new contract talks are stalling over his release clause. De Vrij scored the opener against Napoli on Wednesday night making the most of a perfect assist by Ciro Immobile. Watch De Vrij’s first goal of the season below.
Lazio, however, are now 3-1 dows. De Vrij did non start the second half due to an injury.
GOOOOOAAALLLLL!!! #DeVrij puts #Lazio ahead of #Napoli. 1-0 #LazioNapolipic.twitter.com/oF09vPMsWq— Lega Serie A (@SerieAchannel) September 20, 2017
