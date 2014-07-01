No secret Liverpool and Juventus are interested in signing Lazio defender Stefan De Vrij. The contract of the Holland International expires at the end of the season and both European giants have been monitoring the performances of the talented centre-defender whose new contract talks are stalling over his release clause. De Vrij scored the opener against Napoli on Wednesday night making the most of a perfect assist by Ciro Immobile. Watch De Vrij’s first goal of the season below.