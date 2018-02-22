Liverpool, Can: ‘I have improved a lot under Klopp’
20 March at 12:20During an interview with German television channel Sport1, Liverpool midfielder Emre Can explained why he opted to leave Bayern Munich in 2013 and was full of praise for Reds manager Jürgen Klopp. Here is what he had to say:
“Why did I leave Bayern? I was very young and I needed to play. I spoke frankly with Guardiola and he explained that he could not guarantee continuity, which is why I chose Leverkusen. Klopp? I have improved a lot with him – I’m grateful.”
Of course, the 24-year-old may not be plying his trade at Anfield for much longer, given the fact his contract with the Merseyside club is due to expire at the end of the season.
Over the course of the past few months, Juventus are one of several sides to have been heavily linked with a move for him. Indeed, he has been on the radar of Bianconeri directors Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici for some time now. Only time will tell whether he is destined to play his football in Turin, where he is seen as the perfect replacement for compatriot Sami Khedira.
(Sport1)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
