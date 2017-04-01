Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham: Inter send scout to watch targets in Champions League games
06 December at 14:30Inter have had a cracking start of the campaign with the nerazzurri who are the current table leaders in Italy. The Serie A giants, however, want to strengthen their squad starting from January and according to Il Corriere dello Sport, the nerazzurri director of sport Piero Ausilio was in London yesterday night to watch Chelsea-Atletico Madrid.
No secret Inter are long time admires of Atletico Madrid ace José Maria Gimenez who has a € 65 million release clause included in his contract and is also wanted by Manchester United.
Ausilio is reported to have scouted the Uruguay star in his trip to the Stamford Bridge although the Blues’ defender Andreas Chtistensen is also a long-time target of the nerazzurri.
Scouts of the Serie A giants will also watch Tottenham and Liverpool tonight. At the moment it is not believed that Inter representatives will fly to Manchester although the nerazzurri and the Red Devils could set up a January swap deal.
