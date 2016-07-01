Jurgen Klopp says he’s “sick” of Liverpool’s defensive frailties, saying that opponents “scored too easily”.

The Reds were skittled out of the Carabao Cup last night by Leicester City, Shinji Okazaki and Islam Slimani scoring two second-half goals to send the Anfield side out of the competition.

The Reds aren’t doing a whole lot better in the Premier League, conceding nine goals (the second-worst record in the division) in five goals.

“I’m sick of goals like this to be honest,” Klopp said after the game.

“You cannot play football and, in this case this Leicester team somehow survive in the game because we are not clinical enough.”

“Sometimes that’s OK but we should have concentrated until the end. They scored too easily. The first goal we didn’t push up together. I can say it one time or one thousand times. It’s not nice conceding these goals today again because of this.”