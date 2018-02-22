Liverpool are reported to have set their sights on their former keeper Pepe Reina. The contract of the Spaniard expires at the end of the season and Napoli will not offer him a new deal.Liverpool, however, have entered Reina’s race too late. The Spaniard, in fact, has already undergone medical with AC Milan and he will move to the San Siro in the summer.AC Milan, in fact, will need to sell a jewel of their crown to keep their books in order in the summer and Gigio Donnarumma is expected to leave the club at the end of the season. His agent Mino Raiola is waiting to receive the right offer and has never hidden his desire to move his client elsewhere.