Calciomercato.com understands that Juventus have joined the race for highly-rated Ajax striker. The 19-year-old Danish striker is one of Europe’s hottest young strikers and is also being closely followed by Liverpool.

Juventus scouts were in attendance in Copenhagen on Thursday evening to witness Dolberg add to his goal collection with his side’s consolation goal in their Europa League last 16 first-leg defeat to FC Copenhagen and have been regular visitors to the Amsterdam Arena this season.



His form for the Dutch giants this season has been nothing short of devastating averaging a goal every other game. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has also had the Danish star under observation this season and is believed to be considering trying to bring him to Anfield in the summer.



Juventus meanwhile, are still unsure if their Argentine star Paulo Dybala will commit his future to the club having been constantly linked with a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid next season.