Two people have been arrested in Liverpool today and charged with attempted murder after that a Liverpool fan was stabbed in front of the Albert Pub yesterday, minutes before the kick-off of the Champions League semi-final tie between Liverpool and Roma. La Repubblica According to two Roma fans agedSeven more people were arrested and charged for damage.The identity of the victim has also been released: Sean Cox, 52, from Ireland. Cox is reported toCox was supposed to attend the game with his brother but was attacked by attacked and knocked down by a group of people swinging belts. Sean Cox is now in a critical condition at Walton Neurological Centre in Liverpool.“Our thoughts are now with the victim and his family. The authors of this vile attack have no place in football and we will make sure that they will be treated with the maximum severity”, a Uefa spokesman said. “Uefa are waiting to read the reports of what happened before the game before making and decision and possibly take action.”