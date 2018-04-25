Liverpool fan stabbed: two people arrested, charged with attempted murder
25 April at 17:56Two people have been arrested in Liverpool today and charged with attempted murder after that a Liverpool fan was stabbed in front of the Albert Pub yesterday, minutes before the kick-off of the Champions League semi-final tie between Liverpool and Roma.
According to La Repubblica two Roma fans aged 25 and 26 have now been arrested following the incident. Seven more people were arrested and charged for damage.
The identity of the victim has also been released: Sean Cox, 52, from Ireland. Cox is reported to have been attacked in front of the Albert Pub, a few meters away from Anfield Road’s Kop. Cox was supposed to attend the game with his brother but was attacked by attacked and knocked down by a group of people swinging belts. Sean Cox is now in a critical condition at Walton Neurological Centre in Liverpool.
Both Uefa and Roma have released official statements earlier today:
“Our thoughts are now with the victim and his family. The authors of this vile attack have no place in football and we will make sure that they will be treated with the maximum severity”, a Uefa spokesman said.
“Uefa are waiting to read the reports of what happened before the game before making and decision and possibly take action.”
