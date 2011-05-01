It appears that Liverpool are set to join two major European clubs in the race for Alexandre Lacazette,

The Lyon star helped his club qualify to the Europa League semifinals yesterday after scoring against Besiktas, who were then toppled 7-6 on penalties.

Lacazette is also liked by Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, who need the striker to replace the possibly-departing Antoine Griezmann and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Yesterday’s strike was Lacazette’s 31st in 40 games, proof that he is one of Europe’s most lethal targets.

Also followed by the likes of Arsenal, the French international is seen by Liverpool as someone who can finally give the centre-forward position some of the steel it has lacked under Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi.

His price is set to be astronomical, however, with a

60 million figure often being quoted.

This could be a double disappointed for Arsenal, whose fellow Ligue 1 target, Edinson Cavani