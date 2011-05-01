Liverpool join Arsenal, Atletico in race for €60m hitman
21 April at 13:55It appears that Liverpool are set to join two major European clubs in the race for Alexandre Lacazette, a report from RMC indicates.
The Lyon star helped his club qualify to the Europa League semifinals yesterday after scoring against Besiktas, who were then toppled 7-6 on penalties.
Lacazette is also liked by Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, who need the striker to replace the possibly-departing Antoine Griezmann and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Yesterday’s strike was Lacazette’s 31st in 40 games, proof that he is one of Europe’s most lethal targets.
Also followed by the likes of Arsenal, the French international is seen by Liverpool as someone who can finally give the centre-forward position some of the steel it has lacked under Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi.
His price is set to be astronomical, however, with a €60 million figure often being quoted.
This could be a double disappointed for Arsenal, whose fellow Ligue 1 target, Edinson Cavani, is set to renew with current club PSG.
Go to comments