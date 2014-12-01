Liverpool miss out on summer target as Bundesliga starlet set for medical
05 August at 16:05Liverpool are set to miss out on one of their summer targets with Inter close to signing Bundesliga starlet Emre Mor.
The exciting Turkish winger has already agreed personal terms with the Serie A giants and Borussia Dortmund are also close to reaching an agreement with the nerazzurri.
Inter are set to sign Mor for € 15 million and the player could undergo his medical between Tuesday and Wednesday, calciomercato.com has exclusively learned.
Mor, 20, had emerged as a possible summer target of Liverpool and Everton as well.
Both Premier League clubs, however, have failed to reach an agreement for the talented winger who has already given his green light to move to the San Siro.
The exciting winger had also been linked with a move to Roma, but the giallorossi prefer to sign Riyad Mahrez who has just confirmed his intention to move to open talks with AS Roma.
Inter want to finalize Mor's deal as soon as possible to allow Spalletti to work with him as much as he can before the kick off of the new Serie A season.
Go to comments