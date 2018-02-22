Liverpool: Pallotta reacts to Salah’s Roma return
16 April at 13:05Roma president James Pallotta spoke to Premium Sport in the aftermath of his side’s 0-0 draw against Lazio in the Derby della Capitale. Here is what he had to say about the match, as well as Mohamed Salah’s impending return to Rome when the Giallorossi face Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals:
“It certainly was not a great night for us like the one we just had against Barcelona. It has been a tough and strenuous week. We are still not thinking about Liverpool, because there are two more games to play beforehand. Now we are focused on Genoa. Liverpool was not just a dream for the Romans. Even in Boston they dreamed of this match.
“Stadium? Everything is in the hands of the politicians, though there is still time before July. It is a pity for the fans that they will not have their stadium within a short timeframe.
“Champions League qualification? I am not worried about other teams like Inter or Lazio. I’m more focused on Roma. Happy to have kept Džeko? Listening to all offers is important, though no one made a serious and concrete bid for him. We simply answered phone calls on his behalf.
“Salah? He is a fantastic player and still has a lot of friends among our current squad. It will not be like meeting a stranger, as we have good memories of him here.”
(Premium Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments