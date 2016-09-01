It’s official: Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian have contacted Inter Milan to sign star striker Mauro Icardi.

With the likes of Diego Costa and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also being offered some very high amounts, Icardi said yesterday that he had

Those words were more than just a shot across the bow, it seems, for Tianjin manager Fabio Cannavaro went as far as to ask Inter and contact Icardi’s entourage, but was told no.

This did bring up an interesting clause in Icardi’s contract: namely the possible presence of an €110 million release clause, but only for foreign clubs. This, however, would only be valid only from June 30th to July 15th.

Icardi has had an excellent start to 2017, reaching 15 Serie A goals and recently scoring and providing an assist against Chievo.