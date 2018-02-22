Liverpool target Bernd Leno reveals Napoli offer
15 March at 14:05With Pepe Reina set to join AC Milan on a free transfer at the end of the season, one of Napoli’s key priorities this summer will be to find an adequate long-term replacement for him.
Indeed, Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno has emerged as a potential target and left the door open for a move during an interview with Fussball News. Here is what the 26-year-old had to say:
“My future? I don’t know what will happen in the summer. Everyone knows that I feel at home here at Bayer and that I identify with this team’s playing style. On the other hand, I have worn this shirt for seven years. Napoli? They tried to sign me last summer, this the club didn’t want to sell me.”
His agent has also discussed his client’s future and did not deny that the Partenopei are interested in securing his services: “Offers are always there and Bayer know that, but at the moment there is nothing concrete.”
Premier League giants Liverpool are also keeping an eye on his situation, with manager Jürgen Klopp said to be a huge admirer or his compatriot. He would welcome the opportunity to work alongside Leno at Anfield.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
