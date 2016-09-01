Luciano Spalletti on collision course with Inter chiefs over January transfer plan
07 January at 11:10Inter boss Luciano Spalletti openly admitted his disappointment for the nerazzurri January transfer strategy after the 1-1 draw against Fiorentina on Friday night. The Italian tactician said that “even his 80-year-old mum knows Inter need a centre-back” and according to Il Corriere della Sera, Inter chiefs did not take Spalletti’s claims very well.
The reliable Italian paper claims Spalletti had a very harsh meeting with Walter Sabatini and Piero Ausilio at the end of the Franchi clash.
Spalletti wants Inter to sign at least one new player in the January transfer window and did rush his chiefs to do it as soon as possible.
The Italian tactician believes Inter’s Champions League qualification could be in serious doubt if the nerazzurri fail to complete any signing in the January transfer window.
Walter Sabatini is now flying to China where he will meet Inter president Zhang Jindong asking him to invest some money in the January transfer window.
Go to comments