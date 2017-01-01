Aubameyang admits he could be leaving Borussia Dortmund in the summer
31 January at 22:00Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has released a shock interview with French Radio Station RMC claiming that he will be leaving Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season.
The Gabon International is one of Europe’s most ruthless strikers having scored 100 goals in 166 appearances with Borussia Dortmund since 2013. Aubameyang, 27, is a top transfer target of both Manchester City and Real Madrid for the next campaign even if the Mrengues’ priority remains Juventus’ star Paulo Dybala who, however, is set to pen a new deal with the Serie A giants.
“If I want to take my career to the next level I must leave in the summer”, Aubameyang said.
“I have to see which offers I will receive. A move to Real Madrid would be a dream come true, but there have been too many speculations regarding my possible transfer there.”
Borussia Dortmund have already signed a potential replacement for Aubameyang having stolen from under Real Madrid’s noses Alexander Isak, whilst the club’s general director Joschim Watzke told Kicker last week that Aubameyang won’t be leaving Borussia Dortmund for less than € 80 million.
