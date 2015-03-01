Man United target could sign new deal, increase €100m release clause
09 April at 17:50Antoine Griezmann could be set to renew with Atletico Madrid.
El Pais (via Le10Sport) claim that the 26-year-old Macon native could accept a new deal at the Vicente Calderon, with Atletico Madrid moving to the new and improved Estadio Metropolitano next season.
The Manchester United target currently earns €7 million a season, but negotiations are underway to take this up to €10 million. This would also increase the French star’s release clause, currently at €100 million.
The Red Devils have been linked to Griezmann all summer, but it looks like the scorer of 23 goals in all competitions isn’t that enticed by a move to Old Trafford, despite French team-mate Paul Pogba being rumoured to have been roped into convincing him to join.
Though United are being linked to an €100 million investment in the striker - as reported by the Manchester Evening News - the Sun recently claimed that he would be unimpressed if Jose Mourinho’s side would be unable to qualify for Champions League football.
