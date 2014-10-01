Man Utd and Man City in advanced talks to sign Monaco star
22 May at 12:40Manchester United and Manchester City are reported to be interested in signing Monaco star Bernardo Silva.
Le10Sport goes beyond the interest of both clubs and claim both Mourinho and Guardiola are going head to head to sign the talented Portuguese winger.
The French news outlet reports both United and City are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign the 22-year-old who has imposed himself as one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe.
The Portugal star has 11 goals and 12 assists in 58 appearances in all competitions so far this season and Real Madrid are also being linked with a summer move for the product of Benfica academy.
Monaco president Vadim Vasilyev has recently revealed that many stars of the Ligue1 champions could be leaving the Stade Luis II in the summer.
Bernardo Silva is not the only Monaco star tipped to join a top European club in the summer. Kylian Mbappé, Thomas Lemar, Fabinho and Tiemoue Bakayoko are also going to be one of the most talked names of the summer.
