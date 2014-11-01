Manchester United are interested in signing Benjamin Mendy, but they’re behind Manchester City, according to the latest reports.

The young Monaco star is wanted by a number of elite European clubs.

​Mendy, 22, is said to be worth around £30million, and is liked by Chelsea and Milan as well,

Mendy’s deal expires in 2021, and was watched by Milan’s new director of sport, Alessandro Mirabelli, recently as Monaco beat Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Manchester United will struggle to nab the youngster if they're unable to qualify for the Champions League. Manchester City were very interested in the youngster. He's made 8 assist this season, and is said to be worth a €35 million flutter from Pep Guardiola, who needs two new full-backs in order to operate his intense, pressure-rich system, which also requires players to have a good touch and be able to play the ball on the deck.