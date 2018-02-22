Man Utd boost as €28m Napoli puts new contract talks on hold
05 April at 16:25Manchester United target Dries Mertens is currently stalling on talks regarding signing a new deal at Napoli, CalcioMercato understand.
The 30-year-old Belgian Mertens has emerged as a vital cog in the wheel for Napoli and Maurizio Sarri over the last few seasons and the change in his position from the winger to a striker has handed him more goals over the last two seasons. This season, Mertens has scored 17 times in 30 appearances.
CalcioMercato can exclusively reveal that talks regarding Mertens' new deal at Napoli haven't progressed despite being on since the last few months, amidst links with Manchester United.
While there no agreement has been reached yet, Mertens' contract at Napoli expires in 2020 and the player has a 28 million euros contract. Contacts between the club and Mertens' agents are expected in the coming weeks, as the partenopei look to tie him down till either 2021 or 2022 and want to increase his wage from 3.5 million euros per season.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
